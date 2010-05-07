4 Ways To Support Your Female Gen Y Employees

Photo: scarleth white on flickr

In a post for Forbes, Selena Rezvani describes her concern over the fact that Gen Y women are at high risk of being overlooked for leadership positions.Although highly ambitious and educated, “this group is the least likely to fit the typical CEO mould, especially compared with the look and leadership style of the most common executive: a white male in his late 50s,” she writes.



She suggests four ways an employer can actively support promising young female employees and put them in directly in the pipeline for leadership roles.

1. Formally induct them into your corporation with a corporate culture orientation (this move should really be standard for all new hires) to get them integrated and comfortable faster.

2. Encourage them to move away from or beyond long-term support roles, which can be an obstacle to being considered for future leadership positions.

3. Encourage them to be “visible” — whether it’s by being strategic about the projects they take on or how they participate during meetings.

4. Provide mentors and training opportunities so that they’re actively receiving leadership coaching.

