4 Ways To Get Linked To

Link building is one of the cornerstones of SEO. Essentially, the more high-quality material that links back to your website, the more clout your website gets in the search engines and the higher you’ll rank in the Google war for first-page placement. The more one-way links from quality sources you have, the higher your website authority and the better your rankings.It sounds great, but bolstering the amount of links pointing to your site can be a difficult thing to do. One way is to write high-quality articles with links pointing back to your site and submit them to article directories such as ezinearticles. The problem here is the time that has to be sunk into creating these quality articles – either you have to write them yourself or pay somebody else to write them for you, and each one may only generate one new link. This can be time-consuming or extremely expensive, and there are only a finite number of publishers who will accept your content.



Another method for generating links is repurposing your old content and publishing it in new locations. Taking past blog posts, articles, news releases and whitepapers and reformatting them can help spread your influence online, and create new opportunities to be found in places besides search engines.

Here are some tips on how to make that happen:

Turn your content into video. This isn’t nearly as hard as it sounds. A great tip is to make a PowerPoint of your content, add audio and then upload it to YouTube, MetaCafe, Vimeo and Viddler.

Turn your content into PDF. Try DocStoc – before uploading, create hyperlinks to your site within the document.

Turn your content into audio and upload it to podcast directories. When you upload it to the podcast publishers you’ll be able to add links back to your website.

Create an infographic. This may be the most time consuming, but could be the most rewarding content play as this type of content is extremely popular at the moment. Some examples: Cool Infographics and Infographic World.

Repurposing your old content and submitting it to third-party websites is a good strategy to increase your online presence. Not only will it help you get more links, but it will also save you from duplicate content problems when other sites syndicate your content.

