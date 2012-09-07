How To Create A Tranquil Workspace That Will Make You More Productive

Photo: Flickr / ms. Tea

It’s probably safe to say that your desk, unfortunately, is your home away from home.Employees spend, on average, more than five consecutive hours sitting at their desks each day. If you’re going spend that much time at your desk, you might as well construct a workplace environment that you like—one that not only encourages productivity but that reduces your stress level, too.



Here are four easy tips you can enact today to construct the ideal office space and make those hours at your desk more bearable.

1. Clear Out the Construction Zone

First and foremost: organise your work zone. Too much clutter on your desk leads to unnecessary stress

Think about it: not being able to find an important document because it’s lost within the myriad of other junk you have piled to the sky can really work up some frustration.

So recycle or shred unwanted papers and documents, clean out your drawers, take off all unnecessary items on your desk and put them away in the proper areas. Highly recommended: investing in files and folders—or, at the very least, ingoing and outgoing baskets.

You’ll also want to make sure you clean out your computer and clear off all of the unnecessary icons saved on the desktop. A cluttered computer can cause stress, too.

If you don’t have time to de-clutter your workspace during the day, then come in a few minutes early or stay a few minutes later to get it done.

2. Disinfect and Clean

After you de-clutter your desk, wipe it down—and take care to make sure you do it often, especially if you frequently eat at your desk. Studies show that over time, your desk can collect more than 400 times the bacteria on your toilet seat. Whhhhat?! Yeah. Wipe your desk, computer and mouse with disinfecting cleaners regularly.

Work isn’t always fun, but getting the flu is worse.

3. Add Some Green

Not only can adding a desk plant or two bring some colour and liveliness to your desk; it can also help you stay healthier. Office plants can promote better concentration and reduce stress levels because they remove toxins from the air.

Try plants that don’t need much tending or a ton of sun, like a cactus or bamboo plant.

4. Add a Relaxation Game

Last but not least, adding a game to your desk (or keeping it stored in a drawer) is a great way to enjoy a much-needed break if you feel you’re on the brink.

A co-worker of mine used to keep a mini Connect Four on his desk, but it made a lot of noise and distracted several of us. Aiming for something that is equally as stimulating but not as loud, like chess or cards, can be really useful and help you keep your state of mind healthy.

Kristie Lewis is a freelance writer with a specialisation in all things construction. She writes about everything from working in the field to choosing the best construction management schools. Contact her at [email protected].

