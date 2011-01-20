How To Create A Mission Statement People Will Rally Behind

Photo: sujalviaFlickr

Every company — from the corporate giant to the one-man operation— needs a mission statement. Your mission statement tells people why they should care about your company. It explains the core reasons for your business’s existence.It should also motivate readers to want to know more about your business, helping your company rocket to the top of the marketplace and to spur growth. Sounds easy, right?



Here are four ways to create a mission statement that won’t bore your potential customers:

Ask the right questions. The first thing you need to do is figure out what the core of your business is. AllBusiness.com recommends asking yourself these questions: What business are you in? Why are you in this business? What are the three or four objectives or attributes that define you? Think about what excites you about your business and why others would get excited about it too. Explain what makes you different. The company that stands out in a customer’s mind is the one that captures the most dollars. What do you do that’s different from other companies? Are you offering services or a product that’s better, cheaper or faster than others? Get to the point NOW. No one wants to read a mission statement that rambles on before getting to the point. Force yourself to summarize your company’s mission in a few sentences. Some of the best mission statements get their message across in one line, e.g., “to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete in the world. (Nike).” If you need more than one paragraph, condense it into a bulleted list à la Google’s “10 Things We Know To Be True.” Polish the language. Before plastering your mission statement on your website or store wall, make sure several pairs of eyes (ideally belonging to detail-oriented readers) have reviewed your statement several times. Your mission statement should be error-free, dynamic and accurate. Whenever possible, insert humour. In other words, it should be as close to perfect as you can get it.

