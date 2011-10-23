4 Tips To Celebrate Halloween On A Budget

Photo: all in green

Here’s a scary statistic: Last year, Americans spent a record $5.07 billion gearing up for Halloween. Yes, you read right, over five billion dollars were spent on candy, costumes, and decorations alone.While Americans clearly love celebrating Halloween, which is the second most popular consumer-driven holiday behind Christmas, many of us are currently pinching pennies as we deal with backlash from the 2008 recession.



If you and your family are eager to take part in Halloween festivities, but want to know the most financially feasible way of doing so, keep the following tips in mind so that you will be able to enjoy October 31st without breaking the bank:

Reuse and Recycle

For some Halloween enthusiasts, decorating the home is high on a list of things to do in October. If you fall within this category, consider involving family and friends to help you create homemade decorations — it’s amazing what a little construction paper, scissors, and glue can do. Additionally, make a point to carefully put up and take down your decorations so you can reuse them for years to come.

When it comes to costumes, dig through your closets or make an affordable purchase on items that you can use for multiple costumes throughout the coming years. For example, a single, black cape can be transformed into a vampire, witch, wizard, or Batman costume. And while hitting up your local party store for costumes can easily run you $50 or even $100 a pop, thrift stores will provide you with similar costumes discounted at up to 90 per cent off the original price.

Team Up With Friends

It is ridiculous to pay a substantial amount of money on Halloween-themed food or candy when the items obviously won’t be reused. Taking this into consideration, when it comes to purchasing candy for trick-or-treaters, get together with friends, buy candy in bulk from a discount store like Costco, and then divide up the cost and candy between households. Also, if you are itching to have a Halloween party, consider teaming up with neighbours to split the cost of food and drinks and have a giant neighbourhood bash.

You can also look to friends when it comes to choosing costumes for you or your family. Since most individuals prefer not to wear the same Halloween costume year after year, it is not unusual for costumes to end up pushed to the back of the closet and left collecting dust. Rather than eliminating more space in your closet, consider doing a costume swap between friends.

Go Online

The internet is continuously becoming a pervasive form of technology required for daily usage and that far from excludes its benefits with it comes to Halloween. If you have a particular costume in mind and are at a loss as of how to find it affordably elsewhere, consider sites like thredUP and CostumeDiscounters for great deals on costume purchases.

Halloween decorations can also be bought for a fraction of the price online. Sites like Amazon, Craigslist, and BuyCheapr specialize in selling a variety of decorations for discounted prices as well as offering detailed descriptions of the items’ current condition.

Think Ahead

Whether you choose to shop online, buy in bulk, or hunt through thrift stores, you won’t find a better deal on Halloween-related merchandise than if you shop on November 1st, when all products are discounted by 50 per cent to 75 per cent off. Take advantage of these offers because after all, holidays, especially entertaining, spirited ones like Halloween, should be about enjoying time with family and friends rather than being followed by the ghost of weighty holiday transactions.

