4 Ways Starting A Business Will Change You

Lots of people dream of starting a business. Fame, fortune, and self-controlled destiny are all common motivations.But few people who start a business anticipate how it will change them as people, regardless of how the business fares.



Predictably, everyone who considers the possibility of a start-up also analyses the future and the risks. They identify the challenges, prepare for possibilities, and dream about positive life-changing outcomes.

They ask themselves, “What is the worst that could happen?” or “Do I have the necessary skills?”. And they usually won’t have reliable answers or answers that stand the test of time. Risks can usually be identified readily, but often are very difficult to assess accurately.

Ironically, the critical answer about whether to start a business or not isn’t about what the future holds; rather, it’s about the personality of the potential business owner and the present moment. The central questions should be “Am I ready for how this will change me as a person?”and “Am I ready to make the necessary changes to succeed?”.

Because personal change is always part of the package, and you need to be ready for it.

I would even offer that a few changes are universal.

1. You get used to constant fear.

Everyone worries, but after starting a business you worry about things on a different scale. In the beginning, you might be afraid of getting turned by a potential customer; in time, that becomes the fear of being turned down by the next one hundred potential customers. The good news is that you will probably be less bothered by the future one hundred rejections than by the very first one. But if you’re pushing and risking and growing, you will likely feel fear as a constant companion, just as you did when you were starting out.

In the future, you’ll work your butt off to convince a bank to provide you the $1M credit line necessary for growth, just to go home and worry that you’ve overreached. Or that a major setback to the business could now cost you your home. The stakes get higher over time, and the risks get bigger.

The scale of things that concern you rises as you grow your business. But you get used to it. And that’s a good thing.

2. You realise that luck has nothing to do with it.



Business owners don’t frequently ascribe much luck to the success of other businesses. They know luck has little to do with it. They understand how much hard work goes into being “lucky”.

At first, you might believe that you can and will get lucky on occasion. Yes, everybody does get lucky from time to time. Just don’t count on it. Count on being unlucky instead.

In a young business, what does go wrong wouldn’t usually be passable fiction. I had an employee choose to smoke a joint while working on a client site (graphic artist = occupational hazard perhaps?). He decided to do so within clear view of a surveillance camera. Not smart. Not good for client relations. Not good for that business deal. Unlucky for me that all the time and effort in developing the business relationship went up in a moron’s smoke.

You no longer believe in undeserved luck to save your bacon. But you will understand that you can use effort and smarts to create good fortune. And you will be better for it.

3. You get more creative than you ever imagined you could be.



If necessity is the mother of invention, creativity is its father.

You’ll have to balance conflicting commitments. The shipment must be supervised and the Halloween costume completed in the same night, at the same time. What do you do? You figure it out. The costume gets built on your desktop, with your future wearer just happy to have it coming together and happy to be with you. Maybe not ideal, but sometimes you have to be in two places at once.

I once was desperate to get an hour of time with a important CEO to close a complex deal. I tried everything to get in to see him. But his schedule wouldn’t accommodate it, and I didn’t want to lose momentum. His secretary was as nice as she could be and helped in a material way. She let me know that he would be flying from San Francisco seated in first class seat 2B. I bought the seat next to him. We had a nice flight and I had a done deal.

Regardless of natural creativity, a successful small business owner always becomes a great deal more creative over time. When you’re presented with new challenges in a nearly continuous stream, you have no other choice. If you aren’t ready, willing and prepared to be creative – then you aren’t ready to start a business.

4. You get a whole new perspective on others’ businesses.



You will see the businesses that populate our world differently after operating one of them. The way you view pay checks, employees, local businesses, and community changes. The paycheck itself is an entirely different beast, when you’re the one who’s signing it.

Run a business for six months, and you’ll have new respect for those businesses that have been around for 10, 20, 30 years or more. The two-week payroll cycle is the tip of the iceberg for any struggling or new business — it reflects the health of things pretty accurately. It is also subject to impact from random events, like missed check runs from customers. Ask anyone responsible for making payroll in a start-up for any period of time, and they’ll have a story about near misses and lost sleep from worry. How many sleepless nights go into making 700 payrolls? I would suggest quite a few.

You’ll notice accomplishment, commitment, sacrifice, and success all around you. It was always there, but you just didn’t see it.

Start a business, and you might get rich, or you might lose everything. You might have good employees, you might even get lucky. But one thing for sure – you’ll never be the same again.

