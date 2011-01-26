Four Ways To Gobs Of Good Attention From Local Shoppers

This post is brought to you by Verizon 4G LTE. Click here to learn more about the fastest, most advanced 4G network in America.

Adding value to your community by giving to a worthy cause is something every business, small or large, can do. It raises your company’s profile in the community and can also boost employee morale. For businesses that target local shoppers, playing an active role in the community can be particularly helpful.



Even if you are short on money, time, or employees, there are still ways to do good and create goodwill. Here are four ideas to get you started:

1. Dedicate a day to the neighbourhood. Close your store or office once a month and ask your employees to volunteer at a local cause that they support, such as assisting a soup kitchen, visiting a retirement home, or cleaning up a local park. Pick the day and allow your staff to decide which cause they would like to contribute to.

2. Link to a charity. Help small charities by adding a link from your website to theirs. It is an easy way to build goodwill for your company while helping your customers discover a worthy nonprofit.

3. Share the credit. Increase your impact in the community by inviting another company to join you in a volunteer effort. Don’t forget to highlight your partnership in a joint ad.

4. Get your social media followers involved. If your company has a Facebook and/or Twitter account, publicize your contributions to charity or other community efforts. Also, ask followers to spread the word about your efforts by promising additional donations based on the number of shares or retweets your page receives.

