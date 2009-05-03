How To Follow Berkshire Hathaway Shareholder Meeting Live

Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting got started in Omaha, Nebraska. Some 35,000 people are expected to attend, many of them dressed in the blue blazers that are the uniform of Warren Buffett.



The New York Times, CNBC and the Wall Street Journal all have reporters on the scene providing live updates

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera’s CNBC livelbog can be read right here>>

Andrew Ross Sorkin can be followed here>>

The Wall Street Journal’s liveblog is here>>

But you don’t need to confine yourself to just hearing what these media elites have to say. You can go straight to the source thanks to Twitter. Follow along below to see what the people are saying about the BRK confab.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.