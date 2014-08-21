4 Videos Showing Front Line War Reporting By Murdered American Journalist James Foley

Yesterday, a video was released by militant group ISIS purportedly showing the brutal execution of American journalist James Foley, who was capturing in November 2012 while reporting in Syria.

Foley was a veteran journalist in the Middle East, documenting the conflicts in Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan. As a contributor for GlobalPost, Foley frequently filed dispatches about the conflicts and posts graphic videos showing the scenes on the ground.

His work, which was never far from the front lines, shows the constant danger experienced both by regular citizens in those countries, the rebels fighting oppressive regimes, and the American soldiers battling insurgents in Afghanistan.

We’ve collected a few of Foley’s front-line reports in memory of his courageous work. [NOTE: All the videos autoplay simultaneously. We can’t stop that]

This video in Syria was shot just months before Foley was captured:

Here, Foley interviews American soldiers dealing with the difficulty reality of working in Kunar Province, Afghanistan:

Foley took fellow US citizen Matthew Van Dyke to revisit the prison in Libya where he was held captive.

Foley recalls being taken captive during his time in Libya:

You can see more of Foley’s video work at GlobalPost here.

