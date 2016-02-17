4 US F-22 stealth fighter jets patrol over South Korea amid growing tensions with North

US Air Force Photo An F-22 Raptor pilot from the 95th Fighter Squadron based at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., gets situated in his aircraft

Four US F-22 stealth fighters are flying over South Korea amid growing tensions following North Korea’s rocket launch.

The high-tech planes capable of sneaking past radar undetected were seen flying near a US air base near Seoul on Wednesday.

Pyongyang will likely view the arrivals of the planes as a threat as they are a clear show of force against the country.

The United States often sends powerful and sophisticated warplanes to South Korea in times of tension with North Korea.

