4 Trendy Hotels That Were Decorated By Famous Fashion Designers

Photo: Oyster.com

This post originally appeared at Oyster.com.The fashion set loves to travel, in case you didn’t know. Twice a year, editors, buyers and influencers traverse the globe (starting in New York and capping it off in Paris) eye-balling the latest looks from each city’s top designers for Fashion Week.



But sometimes hotels can fall short in terms of their chicness. Thankfully, a handful of our favourite ready-to-wear designers (and a couturier, too) stepped up to the proverbial challenge and took their dressing skills to the next level by dressing entire hotel rooms (and in some cases, the entire darn thing). Check out our favourite fashion designers-turned-hotel decorators, and then tell us: Which is your fave fashionable hotel?

The Designer: Oscar de la Renta The designer: Ralph Lauren The Designer: Christian Lacroix The Designer: Kelly Wearstler THE HOTEL: Viceroy Miami; Miami, FL

What Wearstler Is Known For: This Playboy Bunny-cum-Interior Decorator-cum-Fashion Designer packs a ton of punch in one petite package. Known for her playful use of colour and scale, Wearstler just last season took her design prowess from the living room to the runway, to which she received positive reviews.Just like her interiors, her clothing is fun but chic -- I mean, don't you want to dress like this spa?!?! I totally do. What The Viceroy Miami Is Known For: The 50-room hotel resides within a stunning complex of three high-rise towers, a two-acre park and pool deck, and a powerful image of stylish, sophisticated urban living in Miami's Downtown area -- not in South Beach, for once. The Asian-inspired rooms come with upscale amenities,including large flat-screen TVs, iPod docks, Sferra linens, large marble bathrooms, Neil George toiletries and free Wi-Fi; however, it's Wearstler's quirky touches, like a sky blue leather armchair, that have made the Viceroy one of the most stylish spots in all of Miami. Source: Oyster.com

