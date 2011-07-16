4 Tips To Building A Successful Business Built On Faith

When growing your business it’s not about LUCK, It’s about FAITH. How much do you have? Let me give you some examples of what I mean:



* When we get on a plane we have the FAITH it is going to fly!

* When we go to bed we have FAITH that in the morning there will be light!

* When we leave our house we have the FAITH that it will be there when we return.

90% of our daily activities are solely based on our faith and belief. If we had no faith, we wouldn’t even be able to get out of bed in the morning. Faith fuels our very being; yet when it come to getting clients and building our business it seems that there is a faith shortage.

If we hold a workshop and one person shows, then we tell ourselves we have the wrong niche. If the first 10 people we speak to say no to our service, we convince ourselves that we hate marketing. Where is the faith? A good friend shared this wonderful analogy with me this weekend about business building…

If am handed 10,000 oyster shells and told 10 have a million dollar pearl…

I begin to open them. Phew. Oysters are hard to open. 1, 2, 3, 4…Ah. Sill no pearl. Shoot. 5, 6. I cut my hand. This is really hard. 7, 8, 9, 10. Still no pearl. So frustrating. This is a stupid idea. There are no pearls in any of these. I hate oysters. I don’t even want a million dollars. And before you know it, there is no faith.

Faith is tested when things get hard, when we are afraid, and when our perfectly laid plans aren’t so perfect. True faith is continued belief in the face of adversity. True faith is when you have every single reason in the world to have NO faith, especially in business.

So, here is how you hold on and keep faith the centre of your business development:

1) Be clear about what you want. Faith wavers when it is uncertain what to claim. Claim what you want.

2) Stop being realistic.

3) Stop looking for the results. Not your job. They will come. Your job is faith, action, repeat.

4) Know that our faith will be constantly tested. You pass the test when you continue to believe.

“Faith isn’t faith until it’s all you’re holding on to.” Anonymous

No business was ever built on uncertainty and no leader appeared out of doubt.

