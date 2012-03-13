4 Things You Should Always Do When Arriving At A Hotel

Photo: Flickr / BellaLago

It’s tempting to make a beeline for the resort pool when you first reach your hotel, but there are a few things you should try to do first if you want to make the most of your vacation.Stay healthy, prepared, and adventure-ready by performing these four must-dos as soon as you arrive.



1. Cozy up to the concierge. Before you race to your room, take the time to meet with the concierge and gather any necessary maps, brochures, and handouts. Avoid spending unnecessary cash by asking about local deals or special offers available through the hotel.

2. Investigate the WiFi situation. Is it free or is there a daily charge? Don’t wait until there’s a must-get-online crisis to call the operator. Find out the hotel’s Internet policy right away and set up all user and password information on each of your devices to dodge any complications or hidden fees.

3. Assess the amenities. Take stock of the hotel facilities and appliances to discover what’s available and what you may need to find elsewhere. Is there a fridge? A coffeemaker? Notice which toiletries are provided and make note of those you’ll need to buy at the drugstore later.

4. Take two minutes to disinfect. First, pull down the notoriously germ-ridden comforter to examine the pillow situation, then call for extra blankets or pillows if necessary. Next, give yourself some peace of mind by running a cleansing wipe across the regular bacteria offenders — the remote control, the bathroom sink, and the room phone. Your immune system will thank you.

