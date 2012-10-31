4 Things Hurricane Sandy Survivors Can Get For Free

Photo: Taco Bell

As the East Coast assesses the damage from Sandy, it’s nice to see some businesses and public services have decided to help out in whatever small way they can –– by giving people lots of free stuff.Transportation. New York’s transit system has announced free bus transportation beginning at 5 p.m. this afternoon, as the underground metro system faces unprecedented repairs in the wake of the storm. Check this site for all transit info.



Gym. So far, all but one New York-area Equinox gym was closed during the storm yesterday, and at least one location in Brooklyn Heights was offering a complimentary workout. There are worse ways to work off cabin fever. Call locations in advance for hours and promotion availability.

Food. We can’t exactly thank Mother Nature for this, but today happens to be Free Doritos Locos Taco day at Taco Bell. The promotion runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Find a participating location here.

Also, the Food Bank for New York City is keeping its West Harlem kitchens open, offering food bags and meals from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m EST Tuesday.

Bank fees. Chase and Citibank were the first to give customers a break on debit, credit and other loan related fees before and after the storm. Since Sunday, Wells Fargo, TD Bank, and Capital One have followed suit. Most of these grace periods end by Thursday afternoon, so be sure to check with your bank to avoid penalties.

