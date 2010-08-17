4 Things Google Needs To Do To Beat Apple And iTunes

We’re only in the midst of the third summer of iPhone rule and Google’s Android is already chomping at their heels.



As a personalised entertainment device, Apple had the upper hand: with the iPod-line of the devices and iTunes dominating the US digital music market and accounting for 28 per cent of all music purchased by US consumers in the first quarter of 2010. However, while the Android operating system still only represents a small portion of the smartphone market – 9 per cent compared with Apple’s 28 per cent – a recent report by Nielsen puts Android ahead of iPhone in terms of new users for the first half of 2010.

In order to get a larger piece of the digital music and entertainment pie, Google needs to look at what makes their Android platform standout and if they intend to compete with iPhone and iTunes they should look to attack it at the root of what Apple has failed to do. Currently Apple holds more consumer credit cards than any other company besides Amazon, and Google Checkout has simply not kept up.

Google officially announced their plans for Google Music in May, with a supposed December launch, and since then, there has been a lot of speculation (and scepticism) about what they will do to rival iTunes.

They have several opportunities to grab market share from Apple, but first and foremost, they will need to create a music platform that contains all the assets of iTunes, and can even get a leg up on Apple by incorporating streaming media, Ringo (yes, Ringo), cross-platform integration and with storage based in the cloud.

1. Hey Google, get your head in the Cloud!

There is a vast difference between an iTunes clone and a true iTunes alternative and critical mass will never be achieved with a system identical to iTunes that doesn’t take advantage of the benefits of cloud computing.

Google is the king of the cloud and they need to establish supremacy here before iTunes does. With more users moving toward using their smartphones as their primary media device, this is the obvious next step. Downloading music to a device is not realistic for the storage capacity of most mobile phones. Google Music should focus on this and look to create a system that syncs to the cloud and gives people access to the large data files they want.

2. Streaming Media

While the iTunes model of purchasing individual songs has been successful, streaming content – synced to the cloud – is the wave of the future. Music companies like Rdio, Spotify, and Rhapsody already offer subscription-based unlimited streaming services to mobile devices. Google would do well to create a hybrid service that offers syncing and streaming music and videos, with the option to purchase that music content as well.

3. Cross-Platform Integration

Apple is great at selling polished all-inclusive packages. Google and the Android platform are well known for being open. As such, they should make sure Google Music is entirely cross-platform. They made a good step toward this in their purchase of Simplify Media in May, and you can rest assured they will continue to be aggressive in their acquisitions of similar targets.

Simplify’s software allows users to share media across platforms and devices. Google has said they will use the technology so that Android users can use their mobile phone to access their music on their PCs and the web. They should extend this further so that the Google Music can be used on all devices – whether Android or not.

4. Filling the gaps with music and celebs

Despite many back-and-forths, and claims from both Paul McCartney and iTunes executives that music lovers will soon be able to (legally) get their fill of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” Apple has yet to successfully sell the Beatles on iTunes. Google can seize this opportunity with Google Music: Make some friends on the inside at EMI, or look elsewhere for popular content not yet distributed on iTunes. rumour has it that Google is currently in talks with Harry Fox about licensing for their music store, which claims more than 27,000 music publishers. This is just one example of where they can look to fill in the gaps in iTunes.

So far, the Android has been successful in the smartphone market, but to capitalise on this momentum and continue to outpace the iPhone and iTunes, Google needs to keep in mind that iPhone apps that now work on Android aren’t the only things smartphone users are looking for.

Music has and will continue to play a key factor in smartphone sales and market success, and with at least 75 to 85 per cent of the global smartphone market beyond the reach of iTunes, there’s plenty of room for true alternatives.

When they unveil Google Music this winter, it should not simply be iTunes 2.0, but an entirely new music platform that not only lures in new users, but brings quality new services and content that fully leverages their open technology.

Myk Willis is CEO and founder of Myxer. Myk founded Myxer in 2005 and continues to drive the company’s strategy and evangelize its vision of mobile as an empowering technology for the individual.

