4 Theories For Why North Korea Attacked

The latest provocations from North Korea have prompted a lot of head-scratching and people asking: why now?



A column in South Korean Chosun Ilbo offers 5 possible explanations.

The attacks are all about getting people to rally around and respect the incoming leader, Kim Jong-un. There’s a power struggle internally between hardliners (who run the military) and moderates, and the hard-liners are trying to re-assert their power. North Korea is fishing for a favourable peace treaty, and it’s betting that by presenting itself as a threat, its counterparties will be forced to deal on their terms. South Korean political manipulation… The North may be trying to undermine support for the existing Lee Myung-bak administration.

