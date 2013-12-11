Here Are The Only Six 4-Star Restaurants In New York City

In July, New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells

surprised foodies everywherewhen he

knocked iconic Upper East Side restaurant Daniel down from four stars to three after finding that servers treated famous guests differently from unknown ones (he still raved about the food).

The move left the city — one of the fine dining meccas of the world — with just five restaurants with four-star reviews from The New York Times.

Today, however, the acclaimed critic handed 10 stars to Sushi Nakazawa, a small sushi bar in the West Village opened by an acolyte of famed Japanese sushi chef Jiro Ono (the subject of the documentary “Jiro Dreams of Sushi.”)

“[Nakazawa] picked up a palmful of rice and began to serve one of the four most enjoyable and eye-opening sushi meals I have ever eaten,” Wells wrote. “I had the other three at Sushi Nakazawa over the next few weeks.”

New York City once again has six four-star restaurants.

They are:

