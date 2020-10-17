4 spooky nail designs perfect for Halloween

Manuel Silva-Paulus, Shauna Coen

  • Want to take your Halloween costume to the next level or just want to subtly spook up your everyday look?
  • Insider has rounded up some of the most creative nail designs for the spooky season.
  • From bloody nails to a witches’ brew, here are four manicures to try this holiday.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in October 2019.

