4 spooky nail designs perfect for Halloween

- Want to take your Halloween costume to the next level or just want to subtly spook up your everyday look?
- Insider has rounded up some of the most creative nail designs for the spooky season.
- From bloody nails to a witches’ brew, here are four manicures to try this holiday.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in October 2019.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.