4 Signs That The Massive Shift From Bonds Back To Stocks Has Way More To Go

In his look at big investor themes for the coming year, BTIG’s Mike O’Rourke discusses the matter of investor positioning:



From our vantage point, 2010 has been a speculator driven market. The vanilla investment

community has been in a defensive, deleveraging and re‐liquefying mindset for 3 ½ years. A

historic shift has occurred from Equities to bonds, despite the low interest rate environment

(Charts 1‐4). As such, Hedge Funds have become the predominant incremental investor. In

addition to the tremendous growth of Hedge Fund Assets relative to Mutual Fund Assets over

the past decade (Chart 5), the turnover levels of the Hedge Fund community are multiples of

that of the vanilla community. In turn, fast money has aggressively rotated in and out of trades

and assets classes. The result has been rapid moves in succession, increased bouts of short term

volatility but all in all, a much healthier market place. For decades, vanilla investors, both

institutional and retail, dominated the flows. These investors generally fuelled the rising tide

that not only lifted all boats and easily blunted and absorbed the volatility of fast money making

quick trades. When the 17% correction occurred in the spring, the fast money community

exhibited its penchant for risk management cutting exposures quickly and moving on to the next

trade. As the QE trade dominated over the past 6 months, Equities, although they received

flows, were the third asset class in a 3 asset class race. It is our view that this has left a number

of investors with Equity weightings below levels at which they want to be as the economy.

Here are O’Rourke’s charts:

