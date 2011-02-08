4 Signs That The Bond Bears Are About To Wake Up

Following up on this bond overlay from last week, technical analyst Chris Kimble sent me a quartet of bond charts for consideration. (I take Chris’s “ton of fun” comment as a tad sardonic.)



Chris comments: Can you say point critical for bonds? From Governments, to corporates, to balanced bond ETFs — support is being challenged. $600 billion going into bond funds! If support breaks, a ton of assets will be moving south. Part of $600 billion, being redeemed has to go somewhere! This is going to be a ton of fun!

For the most up-to-date Kimble analysis, check out Chris’s blog: Kimble Charting Solutions.

