An Investor Is Selling His Unbelievable Colorado Ranch For $16.9 Million

An investor is selling his awesome ranch outside Boulder, Colorado for $16.9 million, the WSJ reports.



There’s really no downside on this one. The ranch is called 4 Rockin G Ranch and is 10,600 acres of gorgeous land with a killer 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom main house.

Yes, there’s a pool. Yes, there’s guest house (and a guest cottage). Yes there are horse stables — gym, sauna, we could go on.

Bill Fandel of Telluride Sotheby’s Realty has the listing.

