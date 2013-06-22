An Investor Is Selling His Unbelievable Colorado Ranch For $16.9 Million

Linette Lopez
Amazing views.

An investor is selling his awesome ranch outside Boulder, Colorado for $16.9 million, the WSJ reports.

There’s really no downside on this one. The ranch is called 4 Rockin G Ranch and is 10,600 acres of gorgeous land with a killer 4 bedroom, 5 bathroom main house.

Yes, there’s a pool. Yes, there’s guest house (and a guest cottage). Yes there are horse stables — gym, sauna, we could go on.

Bill Fandel of Telluride Sotheby’s Realty has the listing.

Welcome to your new ranch.

The house sits on 10,600 acres.

This is the main house.

The entrance

An open, spacious living room.

Loving the windows in this dining room.

That kitchen looks fully loaded.

One of the four bedrooms.

Gotta love a bathroom with a jacuzzi.

Your movie theatre.

A game room.

The gym.

Obviously, with such a nice gym you need a sauna.

Eat outside if you like.

Invite friends and have a croquet party.

A lovely view of the main house, in case you've forgotten.

Your stable.

A guest house.

Amazing views.

This would be nice every day.

Maybe you're a beach person?

A Late Legendary Value Investor's Hamptons Chateau Has Sold For $21 Million>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.