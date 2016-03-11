Here are 4 reasons why the Irish economy killed it in 2015

If the global economy is going through a rough time at the moment, nobody told Ireland.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has just announced the county’s GDP expanded 7.8% in 2015. Even better, in the last quarter it grew a massive 9.2%.

That’s the fastest growth rate in the whole of the EU — by far. It’s even more impressive given Ireland needed a €67 billion (£52 billion; $74.3 billion) bailout just two years ago.

So what gives? How did Ireland grow so fast last year when the UK only managed 2.2% — a number that was still better than most other developed nations.

There are four simple but important reasons:

China’s recent slowdown has made a lot of people paranoid, and some analysts are worried about an Irish economic bubble. But the Financial Times notes that the nature of the growth is much more stable than the Irish construction boom of the late 90s because it’s based on strong exports and foreign investment.

The growth also marks another EU success story that pro Brexit commentators — people who want the UK to leave the EU — would probably rather ignore.

