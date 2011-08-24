4 Reasons Google Plus Will Make Hiring Easier

Last week, I wrote an article discussing several reasons Google Plus will make hiring harder. While some might think I don’t see the value in the newest social network, I was merely bringing up counterpoints to all the “Google Plus is our Facebook saviour ” articles out there, from the viewpoint of a hiring manager.



As I said previously, there obviously are significant benefits to a new social network. So, to cover the other side of the story, here are four ways I think Google Plus will make hiring easier for employers:

The ability to organise folks into Circles. While the major social networking sites promote building your network online, many of them are lacking an easy way to create different groups or lists of people and the ability to share only specific information with each group. With Google Plus Circles, you can easily place new followers into separate Circles based on how you’d like to interact with them. For example, hiring managers can create Circles for passive and active job candidates, other hiring managers, current employees, etc. and then interact with each group by limiting shared content to the appropriate Circle.

Group and video chat with followers. Although Facebook has recently jumped onto the video calling bandwagon, this feature can only be used with your friends. And since most Facebook users don’t accept requests from people they don’t personally know, this feature may not be useful for a potential employer. However, video is a huge part of Google Plus, and through Hangouts, one can start a video chat with multiple people (say, a candidate and several interviewers) and create custom chat rooms. You can invite specific people or Circles and engage in face-to-face interaction with any of the folks in your network.

Capability to find top talent through searches. Clearly, Google profiles have the ability to rank highly in Google searches. As the network grows larger, the ability to find the right candidate is only likely to get more refined. Right now, searches on Plus are pretty basic, but through Boolean strings and FindPeopleonPlus.com, recruiters and hiring managers are able to target and find the right job candidates for their openings.

Extensive network of public profiles. On Facebook, a lot of users choose to keep their personal profile locked down and out of an employer’s reach. Some Twitter users also limit who sees their content by protecting their tweets. Because Google Plus allows users to share content with specific Circles, many have chosen to keep their profile itself public and, instead, limit privacy of certain updates or posts.

As Google Plus continues to grow and add new features, it will certainly be interesting to see how it changes the job search and hiring landscape for both employers and job seekers.

How else can Google Plus make hiring easier? Are there any other features that could benefit employers seeking top talent?

