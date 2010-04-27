4 Questions You Need To Ask Yourself Before You Start Your Own Business

Photo: ClickFlashPhotos / Nicki Varkevisser via Flickr

Starting your own business is a life-changing choice — you should be sure you understand what it takes before you take the plunge.



Forbes suggests 4 questions every aspiring entrepreneur should ask themselves to gauge whether they’ve got what it requires to be a success.

Can you answer ‘yes’ to the following questions?

…Am I a businessperson?

…Am I disciplined and organised?

…Am I willing to forgo a life outside of work?

…Am I resilient?

