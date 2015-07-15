4 prisoners escaped from jail in Mississippi and only 2 have been caught

Four inmates escaped from a jail in Mississippi and authorities were searching for two of them on Tuesday after apprehending two others.

The four, who faced charges ranging from murder to robbery, escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson shortly after midnight on Monday, authorities said.

An initial investigation indicated “this was a prearranged and preplanned escape,” the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted on Facebook.

On Monday evening, authorities recaptured 19-year-old Jermaine Wilson, who is charged with capital murder in the 2012 rape and killing of a woman. Kevin Holmes, 18, was captured Tuesday morning, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department officials confirmed to WAPT.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis said in a statement that authorities “won’t stop nor sleep” until all of the inmates are captured.

The jailbreak follows the escape of two convicted murderers from a maximum security prison in northern New York last month. One of them was shot and killed after three weeks on the run, while his accomplice was captured two days later. The pair led law enforcement authorities on a gruelling manhunt through the dense forests and bogs near the state’s border with Canada.

