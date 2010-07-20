4 Presentation Lessons From Steve Jobs' iPhone 4 Press Conference

On Friday, Apple CEO Steve Jobs held a press conference to address “Antennagate”, or the issues that iPhone 4 users have been having with the phone’s antenna.



With the conference, Jobs ended up coming out on top by promising a free solution for customers and emphasising that the issue was over-hyped (and backing it up with data.)

The online world was charged with discussions about the presentation (and still is) — and not only because it concerned Apple. There were a few specific things Jobs did that ensured his presentation would go viral.

Fast Company spoke with Dan Zarella, a scientist who studies how presentations turn into viral sensations, about what Jobs did right during his presentation to make sure it was talked about afterwards.

Here are 4 tips anyone can incorporate into their presentations:

1. Focus just on what your viewers came to hear about. Jobs spoke directly to the concerns and issues about iPhone 4 that had been raised by the media — who were also the individuals in attendance.

2. Give the audience new, relevant information. Zarella points out that Jobs didn’t waste time re-hashing what the company had already said on the matter; instead, he supplied new data on how the company tests its phones and how many phones had actually been returned. Not surprisingly, that was the information that got tweeted out, blogged about, and searched for afterwards.

3. Make your slides concise. Jobs’ signature presentation style is simple: one image and thought per slide, which is conducive to repeatable sound bites.

4. Repeat your most important messages. Just count how many times Jobs uttered a variation of the phrase “We love our users,” or it appeared on-screen.

Read the entire article over at Fast Company >

