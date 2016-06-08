4 people dead after police in Papua New Guinea shoot protesting university students

Four people are dead after police in Papua New Guinea opened fire at protesting students at the The University of Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby.

According to reports by the ABC, the students were marching from their university to parliament to protest against prime minister Peter O’Neill asking him to face allegations of corruption.

They were stopped by police before they could leave the campus. The protests have been going on for five weeks.

Ten people have reportedly been admitted to Port Moresby General Hospital.

Foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop says there are around 70 AFP officers in PNG and that the situation is currently being monitored.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has advised Australians in PNG to “exercise a high degree of caution in all parts of Port Moresby, avoid protests and large crowds”.

Here are some photos from the scene:

A glimpse of how the shootings started with #PNG Police open firing on #UPNG students. More coming as students share pic.twitter.com/fDK7FypPkZ — Hubert Namani (@hhnamani) June 8, 2016

Public Mourning has begun for #UPNG students, melanesian way with Mothers leading as Business and Schools shut down. pic.twitter.com/ODU7FylDY9 — Hubert Namani (@hhnamani) June 8, 2016

Reports that police stationed at Port Moresby General Hospital are refusing treatment for wounded students #PNG pic.twitter.com/dQxqTqbGn2 — MARTYN (@Mangiwantok) June 8, 2016

A building at the University of #PNG has been set on fire pic.twitter.com/xPDawo6R9z — MARTYN (@Mangiwantok) June 8, 2016

