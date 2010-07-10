4 Online Resources For All Your Small Business Questions

Photo: Cordey via Flickr

As a small-business owner, you probably have a good network of resources for your business questions.But, sometimes, it’s good to reach outside of your normal circle to get a fresh perspective.



In an article for OPEN Forum, Mashable Editor Ben Parr has rounded up a few online forums where entrepreneurs can submit questions and spark discussions with others on the web.

From OPEN Forum:

1. Quora: This crowd sourcing and collaboration Q&A tool allows users to ask the Quora community questions, most of them technology or startup-related.

Not only can you ask questions of its knowledgeable community (it includes some prominent VCs and CEOs), but you can follow topics such as “leadership,” “venture capital,” or “Google” to stay up-to-date on conversation occurring in those areas.

2. OnStartups Answers: This site, powered by the same platform that runs StackOverflow, is focused on answering the burning questions of startup founders. Everything from product pricing to sleep schedules is addressed by this community.

3. Hacker News: This programming and startup-centric community is very open to answering questions from entrepreneurs. Just go to the submit page and start with “Ask HN:” in your title.

4. Twitter: If you’ve been active with other small business owners on Twitter and built up those relationships, there may not be a better place to get your questions answered faster than on this micro-blogging phenomenon.

Read the entire article over at OPEN Forum >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.