4 Of Silicon Valley's Most Impressive CEOs Just Ate Dinner Together

Square CEO Jack Dorsey ate dinner with his “favourite entrepreneurs” on Tuesday night.



In attendance: Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and Box CEO Aaron Levie.

Dorsey and Costolo are connected through Twitter, the company Dorsey co-founded and Costolo now runs. Jack Dorsey is actually invested in a Pinterest competitor, The Fancy, but apparently that doesn’t stop him and Silbermann from hanging out. Dorsey has gone on the record saying Levie is his favourite founder though.

“[Levie is] giving options to folks that usually don’t have any: enterprise..and he’s funny,” BusinessZone quoted Dorsey.

They all ate at Zuni Cafe on Market Street in San Francisco. Apparently each of them ordered roast chicken.

The bigwigs of Silicon Valley have had a few epic dinners together. Here’s another one where twelve of them, including Yahoo’s Marissa Mayer and Apple’s Jony Ive, got together.

Is a dinner like this hard-hitting news? Nope. Is it fun and do we all wish we had been invited to sit at that table? You bet.

