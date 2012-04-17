ON THE BLOCK: 4 Of 7 Major Ad Agency Networks Are Now Acquisition Targets

The Q1 2012 earnings season begins with a majority of the big ad agency holding companies as potential acquisition targets—and the three biggest networks enjoying the plight of their smaller brethren.There is always chatter about whether one or more of the major networks will get bought or merge with another, especially since the top three—WPP, Publicis and Omnicom—have pulled so far ahead of the others in size.



I’m not saying a deal is imminent. Just that it’s strange that the industry—which has a history of aggressively acquiring and consolidating within itself—has entered a semi-permanent period in which a majority of the participants are potential M&A targets of the minority.

In the last year, the four smaller Western networks—Interpublic, MDC Partners, Aegis and Havas—have all been named as either potential acquisition targets (or in need of exploring their “strategic options,” as Wall Street M&A people like to say).

And that’s not counting surprise attacks from Eastern agency networks such as Dentsu, which came into a cash windfall earlier this year and may want to invest it in the U.S., where post-recession ad revenues are growing like spring daffodils.

Here’s a look at each of the major agency networks, and the circumstantial evidence that they may either acquire or be acquired.

