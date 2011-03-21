REPORT: 4 Missing New York Times Journalists Have Been Freed In Libya

Namik Tan, Turkey’s ambassador to the United States, just tweeted that the four New York Times journalists who have been held in Libya since last week, have been freed following negotiations with the Turkish government.



The New York Times announced that journalists Anthony Shadid, Lynsey Addario, Tyler Hicks and Stephen Farrell went missing last Tuesday. On Friday Qadaffi’s son Saif told Christiane Amanpour that they were in Libyan custody and would be released.

The NYT confirms:

TRIPOLI, Libya — The Libyan government released four detained New York Times journalists Monday, six days after they were captured while covering the conflict between government and rebel forces in the eastern city of Ajdabiya. They were released into the custody of Turkish diplomats who were accompanying them out of Libya.

Like many Western journalists the four had entered the rebel-controlled eastern region of Libya without visas over the Egyptian border to cover the insurrection against Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi. They were detained by forces loyal to Colonel Qaddafi in Ajdabiya.

The journalists are Anthony Shadid, The Times’s Beirut bureau chief and a two-time Pulitzer-prize winning foreign correspondent; two photographers, Tyler Hicks and Lynsey Addario, who have extensive experience in war zones; and a reporter and videographer, Stephen Farrell, who in 2009 was captured by the Taliban in Afghanistan and was rescued by British commandos.

After The New York Times reported having lost contact with the journalists last Tuesday, officials with the Qaddafi government pledged that if they had been detained by the government’s military forces they would be located and released unharmed.

