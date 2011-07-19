4 More Marketing Definitions That Every Young Job Seeker Should Know





1. Anchor text – anchor text is a link to another page or website that, instead of showing a www., the link is displayed in text usually telling the website visitor exactly what type of site or page that particular link is pointing to.

Here is an example of how anchor text is programmed in HTML:

<a href=”http://www.yourdomain.com”> Your Domain</a>

As you can see, the link above no longer will show up as www.yourdomain.com, instead it will read “Your Domain.”

For the website owner, anchor text links are more valuable (all things being equal), than basic “www.” links.

2. Search Engine Marketing (SEM) – search engine marketing refers to marketing campaigns that aim to achieve more visibility for a particular website. SEM goes after targeted keywords a.k.a. to rank highly in what is called the”SERPs” or search engine ranking page.

3. Pay Per Click – pay per click (PPC) is an advertising medium where the website owner bids on particular keywords to successfully advertise on the top of Google upon individuals searching for keywords that the advertising party chooses.

Every time the advertisement is clicked on, the website owner is charged whatever their bid is for that keyword phrase. You can see the websites engaging in pay per click advertising as they are listed on the top with a different colour background.

Pay per click can be a great medium to advertise or, if the website has a high bounce rate marketing budgets can quickly be milked attempting a successful pay per click campaign.

4. “Do Follow” and “No Follow” Tags – the aforementioned terms refer to HTML links or anchor text links and are links that either aim to let Google search and count that particular link for search engine purposes or, “No Follow” tags aim to block the Google search engine from counting that particular link. Whether or not the latter successfully blocks the search engine giant, it is still known as a ” expletive” thing to do by linking to another site with a “No Follow” tag.

“Do Follow” Tag Ex:

<a href=”http://www.yourdomain.com”> Your Domain</a>

“No Follow” Tag Ex:

<a href=”http://www.yourdomain.com” rel=”nofollow”> Your Domain </a>.

