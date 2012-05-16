Check Out The New Website & Epic 4-Minute Preview Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

Photo: Marvel

More explosions, mysteries and exciting performances are unleashed in this new four-minute “super preview” of Marvel’s latest superhero reboot “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone. Last night, NBC showed this sneak peek during their premiere of “America’s Got Talent” and it gives us a longer glimpse into Peter’s life as a child as well as an epic new scene where Spidey saves a child from a burning, falling car.



Along with these new scenes, Marvel and Sony Pictures have also launched their viral marketing campaign with a new website for the film: oscorpindustries.com. Oscorp, for those of you with lives that don’t know, is the scientific lab/home of The Green Goblin, aka Harry Osborne and, for purposes of this film, Dr. Curt Connors, aka The Lizard.

When clicking on the shiny Oscorp symbol, you are transported to the intern virtual lab where you can play three different games to unlock clues to the film’s mysteries.

Photo: Marvel

Are you more excited to see this film now that we’re getting to see some real action? We definitely are. “The Amazing Spider-Man” opens July 3rd.

