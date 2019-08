With the Powerball jackpot soaring to $415 million, it’s important to remember that money doesn’t solve life’s problems.

In fact, many people’s lives took a turn for the worse, and they managed to lose all the money.

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Pamela Engel.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.