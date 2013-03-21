4 Wild Las Vegas Pools That Are About To Reopen For Spring

Las Vegas is wild year round, but it reaches its highest peak of crazy when the outdoor pools reopen for the spring and summertime crowds.



Known for their ever-flowing liquor, bikini bodies, and raucous behaviour, Vegas pool parties are some of the most popular places to let it all hang out (literally and figuratively).

Some pools, such as the ones at the Cosmopolitan, the Luxor, and the Monte Carlo, have already opened but good things come to those who wait: The most popular pools are opening in the next few weeks.

Here are four awesome Las Vegas pool parties reopening soon.

1. Rehab Sundays at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Reopening Date: April 21st

When people think of Las Vegas pool parties, the Hard Rock’s infamous Sunday Rehab often comes to mind. These parties show Vegas at its finest — or most terrifying, depending on your view. But even people who arrive terrified often feel just finnnnne a few cocktails in.

Reopening in April for its ninth season, Rehab features tons of booze, live DJs, and scantily-clad partiers you probably saw at Vanity last night who are taking the whole “hair of the dog” saying very seriously. Gents have to hand over $50 at the door (although we”d advise buying tickets in advance) while the ladies get in for just $30. But most claim that it’s worth the price; you may just find that special someone. For those who want to ensure they’ll have to spot to wind down if they need a reprieve from the partying, pricey daybeds and cabanas are available for rent.

2. Bare at The Mirage

Reopening Date: March 14th

Bare may not have the party scene that Rehab boasts, but it still has a spot on the wild side as a topless-optional pool. This small, adults-only pool reopens tomorrow and will be back to its usual antics with a live DJ and poolside drink service. During the week, guys get in for $20 whereas they have to fork over an extra $20 on Fridays and Saturdays. Ladies, on the other hand, pay $10 every day of the week.

3. Wet Republic at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Reopening Date: March 22nd

Someone’s excited that Wet Republic is reopening! The adults-only space at the MGM features numerous pools, including two salt water pools, a massive sundeck, VIP bungalows, daily contests, and an impressive lineup of DJs and performers (LMFAO performed while we were there). The big parties take place over the weekend, and prices vary depending on the events but, per usual in Vegas, ladies always pay less than the guys.

4. Liquid at Aria Resort & Casino Las Vegas

Reopening Date: March 14th

One of the newest hotels on the Strip (after the brand-new Cosmopolitan, of course), Aria keeps things hot (and cool) with Liquid, the adult-only pool that opens tomorrow. It has more of an upscale vibe than other raucous Vegas pools; the requisite DJ spins tracks while partiers drink cocktails, but the scene is more serene.

A restaurant serving tasty snacks and sandwiches sits adjacent to the two pools, which are surrounded by comfy loungers and daybeds. Or, guests can opt to rent one of the eight spacious cabanas, complete with high-tech amenities and top-notch service.

