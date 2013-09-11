4 Key Qualities Every Employer Should Look For In Job Candidates

There is no such thing as a perfect candidate, but there are a few key qualities you should look for in every candidate.

“Things like qualifications and capabilities are always high on the agenda when recruiting — after all, you want somebody suited to the technical requirements of the role. But the four qualities mentioned [below] are character traits, and for me these are every bit as important,” serial entrepreneur James Caan writes in his post on LinkedIn. “There have actually been times when I have brought people into my business purely because they had these qualities. They weren’t necessarily the most qualified on paper, but they ticked the right boxes in terms of character.”

Caan says it doesn’t matter what industry you are in, these are the four qualities you should look for:

Ambition: “As a manager or chief executive you want people alongside you who are going to share your hunger,” Caan says. “Otherwise it is impossible to build the successful company you envision.”

Initiative: “The simple fact is that every manager wants workers who have the initiative to organise their workload and go about their business without the need for constant supervision,” he says.

Commitment: “Someone who is prepared to stick at it even when times are tough,” says Caan, “and who will go that extra mile for themselves and the company is a huge asset.”

Personality: “It is becoming increasingly difficult to stand out in the modern world, so someone who has a little bit of personality can make a big difference to the atmosphere in the workplace,” he says.

“Many candidates go into interviews and are keen to emphasis their skills,” Caan says. “This is fine, but if you can also show potential employers you have most of the qualities listed above — preferably with examples — you will almost certainly become a more attractive candidate.”

