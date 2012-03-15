4 Interesting Facts We Just Learned From The Big Atlantic Story About Bernanke

Simone Foxman
Roger Lowenstein’s monumental profile of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reveals a number of personal details about the economist, who shares little of his personal life with the press.

Here are four of the most interesting tidbits we learned:

  • In his four years as Fed Chairman, Bernanke’s only vacations have been to see his parents and family in North Carolina.
  • He works every day, even Thanksgiving and weekends.
  • He and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner grab breakfast or dinner nearly every week.
  • Unlike his mentor Milton Friedman, Bernanke believes that a credit crisis in the banking system was the real culprit of the decade-long Great Depression, not a lack of cash.

