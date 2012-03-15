4 Interesting Facts We Just Learned From The Big Atlantic Story About Bernanke

Roger Lowenstein’s monumental profile of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reveals a number of personal details about the economist, who shares little of his personal life with the press.



Here are four of the most interesting tidbits we learned:

In his four years as Fed Chairman, Bernanke’s only vacations have been to see his parents and family in North Carolina.

He works every day, even Thanksgiving and weekends.

He and Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner grab breakfast or dinner nearly every week.

Unlike his mentor Milton Friedman, Bernanke believes that a credit crisis in the banking system was the real culprit of the decade-long Great Depression, not a lack of cash.

