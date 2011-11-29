There's A New rumour Going Around About 4-Inch iPhone Displays

The iPhone 4S might be Apple’s last phone with a 3.5-inch screen, reports Macotakara.



According to its sources, Hitachi and Sony have already started shipping 4-inch LCD displays for use in future iOS devices.

If that sounds like a familiar rumour, it’s because it is — in February, this picture of a mysterious iPhone bezel with a 4-inch screen surfaced.

Then component industry news site DigiTimes reported that Apple was looking into technology for larger screens to compete with Android.

And then there’s iLounge’s report from its “most reliable source” earlier this week, which states unequivocally that the next iPhone will sport the 4-inch display.

It seems to be a rumour that won’t die. Is it because it’s true?

