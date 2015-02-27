Survive the springtime humidity with these 4 dehumidifiers [up to 50% off]

This spring, you’ll want to have a great dehumidifier in your house.

Things start to get extra damp and sticky as temperatures rise, so a dehumidifier will be especially useful in making your home more comfortable.

If the comfort aspect hasn’t convinced you, excess humidity can lead to fungi and weird insect infestations. So, take our word for it, a dehumidifier is good to have in your bedroom and laundry room.

We’ve put together a list of four great (and discounted!) dehumidifiers — with tips on which kind you should get. Check them out.

This is the largest dehumidifier of the bunch — made for rooms up to 4,500 square feet.

If you need to de-moisturize larger rooms in your house (or even a large basement or garage) this is your go-to.

It has a transparent water level indicator and a full bucket alert with automatic shutoff.

Price: $US229.99 $US199.99 [13% off]

This is a medium-sized dehumidifier, which makes it suitable for 2,200-cubic-foot spaces. That’s great for bathrooms, bedrooms, and even if you’re storing antique cars or boats.

You’ll only need to empty out the water tank every 3 days.

Price: $US129.99 $US84.99 [35% off]

This is a smaller version of the above model, which means that it’s better suited for people who live in apartments, or those who have small laundry rooms, RVs, or boats.

Price: $US79.99 $US39.99 [50 off]

And here’s a mini dehumidifier.

This one is best for small rooms, musty cupboards or closets, stored boats and antique cars, and attics.

Price: $US99.99 $US59.99 [40% off]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider's Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team.

