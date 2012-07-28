4 Reasons To Be Optimistic In This Worrisome World

I know it’s all the rage to talk about all the economic negatives these days, but what if things turn out “better than expected”? Something to ponder via Print Turner:



“Amidst all the worries, what are some potentially positive surprises? Energy prices continue to moderate, putting more spending money in consumer pockets, reducing corporate operating costs and boosting economic growth.

U.S. economic data such as auto sales, business loans and employment continue modest improvement. New home construction and sales, spurred on by record low interest rates, meaningfully contribute to growth.

Emerging market countries (China, India, Latin America, etc.) take stronger actions to stimulate economic growth in their own countries thereby spearheading renewed global growth.

stabilised and improving home values add to the positive “wealth effect” for U.S. households for the first time in five years. This is the most unexpected and welcomed economic surprise.”

