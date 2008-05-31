$4 Gas Will No Longer Be Shocking, Just "Average" By Next Week

While oil hovers around $127 Friday afternoon (up less than $1 on the day), gas prices continue their incessant climb. Another day, another record as the national average for gas hit $3.962 a gallon today. Meanwhile diesel prices are even further out of control as the national average clocked in at $4.792 a gallon, also a new record.



Many prognosticators see $4 a gallon gas as the average next week and it’s not preposterous to imagine $5 a gallon diesel as just “average” as well.

