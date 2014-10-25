4 Fraternity Brothers At The University Of Nebraska Arrested Over Alcohol Death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday arrested four University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity brothers in the alcohol-related death of a freshman found unresponsive in his room in September.

The four students each face a felony charge of procuring alcohol to a minor resulting in death. They were sent to the Lancaster County jail, and a hearing is scheduled Friday.

Three other students, including another fraternity member, face citations.

The arrested students are members of the school’s FarmHouse Fraternity chapter. Clayton Real, 18, was found dead at the fraternity house near campus on Sept. 5. Affidavits show Real’s cause of death was acute alcohol intoxication and his blood alcohol content was .365.

Following the arrests, the school suspended the fraternity chapter indefinitely.

The decision means more than 20 freshmen living in the house will need to find another place to live, according to university spokesman Steve Smith. The university requires freshmen to live on campus, and the house will no longer be approved for such purposes.

“We have taken appropriate action, given the seriousness of the matter,” Juan N. Franco, the university vice chancellor for student affairs, said in a statement.

The affidavits indicate fraternity members hosted a party at a separate house the night before Real was found. Alcohol was provided to underage attendees, including Real, according to the documents. Witnesses told investigators that Real became intoxicated and passed out. He was brought back to the fraternity house and was left to sleep in his room, according to the affidavits.

Smith said it’s too early to say what disciplinary action the students may face from the university.

