5 fantastic cocktail recipes with prosecco to celebrate World Cocktail Day

Aperol spritz. Yes please!

It’s might be black Friday, but it’s also World Cocktail Day, so we’ve come up with a great way to celebrate thanks to winemaker Leanne De Bortoli from the legendary De Bortoli Wines family.

Prosecco is an Italian sparkling from Northern Italy used in one of the world’s most famous cocktails – the Bellini at Harry’s Bar in Venice.

The wine takes its name from the grape used to make it and it’s found a second home in Australia in the King Valley, below Victoria’s ski fields, where over the last few decades, the post-WWII Italian immigrants who used to grow tobacco there have turned their hands to wine. The region even has a tour known as the King Valley Prosecco Road taking in all the producers in the region.

Prosecco has a lot less pretence than champagne. It’s affordable and fun and a great sparkling to blend with in cocktails. Of course you can drink it on its own. Leanne says the De Bortoli prosecco has flavours of apple and pear with fresh pithy lemon, gentle creaminess and floral notes too.

Here are Leanne’s fantastic prosecco cocktails, starting with one of the most popular prosecco drinks of recent times – the spritz.

Cheers!

Prosecco & Aperol Spritz

Ingredients

• De Bortoli Prosecco

• Aperol

• soda water

• ice

• 1 slice of orange

Method

Add some ice to a glass then pour in three parts chilled De Bortoli Prosecco to two parts Aperol. Add a splash of soda to finish and top with a slice of orange to garnish.

Prosecco & Gin Spring Crush

Ingredients

• Prosecco

• 20mL Gin

• 20mL Elderflower cordial

• 1 sprig of mint

Method

Pour elderflower cordial and gin into a champagne flute and top with chilled De Bortoli Prosecco until your glass is almost full. Add an ice cube and a sprig of fresh mint to finish.

Prosecco Lemon Fizz

Ingredients

• Prosecco

• 1 teaspoon of lemon sorbet

• a dash of lime cordial

• 1 slice of lemon

Method

In a tall flute glass pop one teaspoon of lemon sorbet and a few drops of lime cordial on top.

Fill up with chilled De Bortoli Prosecco and stir gently, garnish with a thin slice of lemon.

Prosecco Mojito

Ingredients

• Prosecco

• 230ml water

• 230g white sugar

• handful of mint

• crushed ice

• 45ml white rum

• 1 fresh lime

Method

Make simple mint sugar syrup – put water into a pan and bring to the boil. Add sugar to the boiling water and stir until dissolved. Remove pan from heat and add approx. 20 mint leaves.

Rest for an hour before straining sugar syrup into a glass jar (can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks). Pour around three tablespoons of syrup into a tall glass, add a pinch of mint leaves and grind together with a spoon or cocktail stirrer at the bottom of the glass.

Add a generous amount of crushed ice, followed by the rum and then squeeze in the juice of half a lime, top with chilled De Bortoli Prosecco.

Stir together and garnish with a wedge of lime.

Prosecco Strawberries and Cream

Ingredients

• Prosecco

• 400g strawberries

• 25ml peach schnapps

• 1 scoop vanilla ice cream (optional for creaminess)

Method

Empty strawberries into a dish or container and place in freezer.

Place small scoop of vanilla ice cream into flute glass and add around four full frozen strawberries or however many will fit. Pour in peach schnapps and top with chilled De Bortoli Prosecco to serve.

