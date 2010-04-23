4 Easy Online Marketing Tools To Help You Connect With Your Customers

Ease of use: WeMeUs was founded by a woman CEO who wanted to help professionals organise, manage, and retain the contacts and relationships they acquire and build throughout their careers. Think of this tool as a relationship builder, contact management, e-mail blast and campaign tool all in one. It's truly a personal CRM tool, not a social network. So, all your data is private and each user sees only her own contacts.

The first step in using this tool is to upload your contacts into the WeMeUs database to begin the process of 'tagging' or categorising your existing contacts. Uploading your contacts is easy with the tool, but it is up to the user to tag contacts appropriately and to keep them organised. The site includes tutorials and FAQ documents that get you up and running very quickly.

Relationship builder: What makes this tool unique is that it works the way most women think about developing business relationships. Suppose you meet someone at a networking luncheon and you both enjoy soccer and belong to the local chamber of commerce. You can note this in your WeMeUs database through the 'tagging' feature and then pull up your contact by the way you've been introduced. Using the 'tags' feature makes it fast and easy to find people. Premium services include an e-mail assistant for fast and personalised e-mail communications, updates and follow-up.

You can use WeMeUs to activate your LinkedIn connections. You can keep notes and a log of all your contacts and schedule follow-up reminders. You also can send e-mail to one or all of your LinkedIn contacts.

Quick online tracking capabilities: The online tracking capabilities of this tool are unique, providing you with a 360-degree view of your e-mail marketing activity. All kinds of handy features help you connect with your existing contacts, such as reminders to get back in touch. New features in development include the ability to see how many of your contacts are opening your e-mails.

Professional e-mail marketing templates: WeMeUs focuses on personalised, one-to-one communications rather than the glossy, colourful marketing templates you find in Vertical Response or Constant Contact. The templates provided are personalised so you can drop in your company logo or artwork and focus on the content of your message. You won't find a ton of colourful templates to choose from, but if you have one of your own, you can cut and paste into WeMeUs. You'll find step-by-step instructions under 'Information, Tips and Help' on the WeMeUs wiki.

customising messages to each customer: You can easily customise a message to a specific group of customers and send it out in an e-blast. The tool will automatically pull the first name of your customer so the message looks personalised. You can also customise your message on the fly, so if you want to add a little note about something you have in common, you can do so with ease. You can also customise your e-mail letters with logos and artwork, but you will need the original artwork file, such as an .eps or .tif, to do this.

Cost-effective: For $10 to $15 per month you get the premium service membership and the unique ability to tap into your existing contacts and centralize them. There are also special offers. Recently, WeMeUs offered members a migration of all their contacts into the WeMeUs tool to get them started quicker. There's also a free trial offer.

Bonus: You get easy access to your contacts from anywhere. Regardless of where you keep your contacts, WeMeUs can find them across multiple address books such as e-mail, webmail, business and social networks.

An iPhone application is scheduled to be released later this year.