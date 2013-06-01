4 Dead After Planes Crash In Midair In Arizona

Four people were killed in Arizona this morning after two planes collided in midair, the AP reported.



Each of the single engine planes was carrying two passengers. They crashed around 10 a.m., over 67th Avenue and New River Road in Phoenix.

It is unclear what caused the collision, and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, according to ABC.

AZCentral.com filmed this raw footage from the aftermath of the crash:





One of the planes is mostly intact, while the other is charred and mostly disintegrated:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.