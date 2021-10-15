I only work 4 days a week and still shut my computer at 6 p.m. each night. Here’s an exact breakdown of how I manage my time to run a successful business.

says setting a time limit for each work task helps her stick to her schedule. Jen Glantz

Jen Glantz is an entrepreneur and the founder of Bridesmaid for Hire.

Since 2019, she’s followed a 4-day workweek schedule and taken 3-day weekends.

Glantz says strictly planning her to-dos and creating task time limits helps her get everything done.

After I was laid off from my full-time job in 2015, I decided to do whatever it took to become an entrepreneur and be my own boss. For the first few years, this meant working 80 to 90 hour weeks, taking on a ton of clients, and having zero work-life balance. My breaking point came before the pandemic when I realized I was working hard, but not efficiently.

As a solo-entrepreneur, the pressure and success of your business falls on you, which means you can’t be exhausted. In order to avoid burnout, I decided to adjust my overall game plan. I decided to give myself 3-day weekends, budget in downtime during the week, and set clear boundaries between my work and personal life. Here’s what I did.

How I run my 4-day workweek

I decided to implement a four-day workweek as a way of setting boundaries and giving myself ample time to rest, be creative, and step away from my computer. I schedule meetings, work events, projects, and my to-do list items to be done Monday through Thursday only. The rest of the week is spent on seeing friends, running personal errands, or enjoying hobbies.

If you’re starting out as a freelancer or small business owner, look at your schedule and block off half a day every week that’s work-free. Once you work on time management and your business strategy, you can reduce your work week to fit what works best for you.

Time management tricks

In order to fit my work tasks into four days, I create a to-do list at the start of the week that includes every task I need to get done and every meeting I have. I set a time limit for each task and put it on my calendar so I know exactly how I’ll spend every hour of my work days. I even schedule lunch breaks, workouts, and mini-walks throughout the day.

Plan your days in advance and budget time for breaks, that way you can stay productive and focused without having to worry about what to do next.

Work-life balance

After putting my life (plans with friends, fun activities, and even resting on the weekend) aside for so long, I now make sure to prioritize my personal time. At 6 p.m., I shut down my computer and stop checking emails on my phone. I reserve nights for social events, relaxation, and plan one fun activity for myself every week (exploring a new neighborhood, taking a workout class, etc.).

Take an audit of your schedule and see where you can insert more self-care and “you” time into your overall calendar.

Setting boundaries

One of the hardest parts about maintaining a four day work week is sticking to it and setting boundaries. Oftentimes I get requests for meetings or work on my off-days, and I have to say no or suggest another time. But over time, I’ve learned to be strict and communicate my boundaries to other people, even if their requests or opportunities make me want to adjust my rules.

After you have a better understanding of what you want your boundaries to be, write them down and make sure you start implementing them into your week so they become standard practice.