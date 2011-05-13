4 Credit Cards To Help You Save Money On Gas

Photo: kimonomania via Flickr

By Beverly Blair HarzogGas prices are getting ridiculously high, aren’t they? Here are a few credit cards that offer a little price relief in the form of cash rebates.



BankAmericard Power Rewards Visa Signature Card

You earn triple points on gas, drug stores and groceries for the first six months after opening your account. Spend at least $100 within 60 days of opening your account and receive a $50 statement credit. You can apply the $50 to your next tank of gas. Or maybe that covers only a partial tank of gas, depending on the size of your car.

APR and fees: You get a zero per cent APR on purchases for the first 12 statement closing dates. The regular APR starts as low as 12.99 per cent. There’s no annual fee.

Blue Cash Everyday from American Express

This is a new card on the market and there’s a lot to like about it. You get 2 per cent back at gas stations. Unlike the old American Express Blue Cash card, there are no high spending tiers you have to reach. Right now, I’m focusing on cash back for gas purchases, but it’s worth noting that with this card you also get 3 per cent at grocery stores, 2 per cent on department stores and 1 per cent on all other purchases.

APR and fees: The regular APR starts at 17.24 per cent so this is not the card for you if you need to revolve a balance. There’s no annual fee.

PenFed Visa Platinum Cashback Rewards Card

You get 5 per cent cash back when you pay for gas at the pump. There’s a $50,000 limit but you’d have to be quite a road warrior to exceed that anytime soon.

APR and fees: You get a variable 13.99 per cent APR, which isn’t too bad for a rewards card. There’s no annual fee.

Capital One No Hassle Cash Rewards

You get 2 per cent cash back on purchases at gas stations and grocery stores. And you get 1 per cent cash back on all other purchases. There are no caps and no limits on the amount you can earn.

APR and fees: Enjoy a zero per cent intro APR on purchases until April 2012. The regular APR starts as low as 12.9 per cent. There’s no annual fee.

Beverly Blair Harzog is a personal finance author and credit card advisor for Credit.com. Beverly is a nationally recognised expert on credit card issues and is also the co-author of The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Person-to-Person Lending.

This post originally appeared at Credit.com.

