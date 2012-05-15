Did You Know Rielle Hunter's Horse Was Killed For Insurance Money?

Rielle Hunter: Gave birth to John Edwards’ now-4-year-old daughter.

John Edwards’ legal team launched its defence Monday.It’s still unclear whether Edwards’ former mistress, Rielle Hunter, will take the stand for the defence. Hunter has a colourful and tragic past, as described in this Associated Press report.



Here are seven of the oddest facts about Hunter:

1. Her father reportedly had her showhorse killed for insurance money

Hunter’s father, a high-profile attorney, allegedly enlisted a man named Tommy “The Sandman” Burns to electrocute her show horse in 1982, the AP reported. Her father had a $150,000 insurance policy on the horse but died before he was ever charged with wrongdoing.

2. Hunter inspired a novel by the author of “Bright Lights, Big City“

The 48-year-old Hunter dated novelist and “Bright Lights, Big City” author Jay McInerney when she was in her early 20s. She later inspired the promiscuous narrator of McInerney’s 1988 novel “Story of My Life,” the AP reported

3. She played bit part in the Goldie Hawn vehicle “Overboard”

The Associated Press notes that Hunter moved to Hollywood to become an actress and has four film credits to her name in IMDB. According to that site, one of those movies is “Overboard,” the 1987 Garry Marshall movie starring Goldie Hawn.

4. Hunter moved to Aspen, Colo., to be closer to her New Age spiritual adviser

Hunter moved to Aspen, Colo. in part to be close to her spiritual adviser, Bob McGovern, the AP reports. She relied on her New Age adviser so much that she called him when an Aspen restaurant served her a Reuben sandwich that didn’t have the sauce she wanted, the AP wrote.

5. She fought to win a sex tape from Edwards’ aide

In February, Hunter won the rights to a sex tape she made with Edwards, the New York Times reported. Edwards’ aide, Andrew Young, gave up the rights to the tape as part of a court settlement that stipulated it would be destroyed, the New York Daily News reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.