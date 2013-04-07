4 Cool Things You Didn't Know About Facebook Home That Will Make You Actually Want To Use It

Facebook’s Adam Mosseri

Adam Mosseri, Facebook’s director of product, gave a great, in depth Q&A to CNET on Facebook Home, the new app that will transform any Android phone into a Facebook phone.



Facebook Home has so far gotten a lukewarm response from the media. Who, after all, wants their entire phone dedicated to Facebook all the time? And who wants to have to click through Facebook’s interface before getting to the other apps you use, such as Twitter or the web browser?

But Mosseri’s explanation of the intent behind Facebook Home has us thinking that it actually might be quite cool: The Facebook logo won’t appear on your phone when its in Home mode; it’s basically a device that delivers a never-ending stream of photos of what your friends are up to; and you can rig it to focus only on Jessica Alba, if that’s what you want.

Here are the four best bits of the interview:

The Facebook logo won’t appear anywhere on your phone. Mosseri says, “So this content is much more prominent, but Facebook is less prominent. There’s no logo. There’s no blue bar…There’s no anything.” Facebook + Instagram = 25 per cent of total time online for most people, so why not have those things as your phone’s home screen? Your phone will make a cute “bloop” sound every time you tap on something to Like it but CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his staff were unable to demonstrate the noise in their live presentation on Thursday. One option will be to switch the Facebook Home feed to your “Pages Feed,” which is basically the news feed coming from companies, sports teams or celebrities that you follow as a fan. So if you want your phone’s home screen to be all Jessica Alba and the Pittsburgh Steelers, all the time, then you got it.

Disclosure: The author owns Facebook stock.

