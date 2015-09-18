These 4 charts show why ridesharing startup BlaBlacar could be worth $1.6 billion

French ridesharing company BlaBlaCar, which lets people book trips between cities and destinations in advance with drivers who already travelling the route, has just raised another $US200 million (£127 million) in funding.

That brings its valuation to $US1.6 billion (£780 million), which is quite a lot for a company that has just 2 million monthly active users.

But when we did the maths with what we considered to be some conservative estimates, we found that the company could already be seeing some solid revenues. BlaBlaCar takes a 12% cut from the fee drivers charge their passengers. Last year the company said that fee averaged out at around $US25 (£16) per ride. Assuming each of its 2 million monthly users take one trip a month, the company could already be generating

$US72 million (£46.8 million) every year.

These four charts from digital analytics firm SimilarWeb — which doesn’t have BlaBlaCar as a client — show that the app is seeing steady growth in downloads and active users in its native France, as well as Russia, Poland, Germany and Spain.

SimilarWeb tracked percentages of app metrics like current installs for Android devices only, over a 6 month period from March through August 2015.

Here is the growth in BlaBlaCar Android app installs for the top 5 countries sending the app the most traffic. The figures show that in August, the app was installed on more than 7% of all Android phones in France, and more than 4% in Poland. SimilarWeb BlaBlaCar riders in France spend the most time on the app at nearly 2 minutes per session. SimilarWeb Though it's difficult to tell for sure, the average time per session on BlaBlaCar -- and how it changes over time -- could reflect things like how quickly people are able to find a ride in one country versus another, or the level of supply and demand for ride shares (longer wait times could mean higher demand and lower supply of rides). SimilarWeb's data shows that in Germany, BlaBlaCar users average the most sessions with the app at more than 3, followed by users in Spain France, Russia, and Poland. SimilarWeb That means that German Android users are using the app once every two months on average. But there's no way to tell how many rides they are actually taking, or how many iOS users are using the app too. There has been steady growth over the last six months in the percentage of the app's daily active users too. SimilarWeb

